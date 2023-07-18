USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation with HMAS Perth during Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891511" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams in formation with the Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Perth (FFH 157), as well as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and USS Antietam (CG 54), during Talisman Sabre 23 in the Indian Ocean, July 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Markus Castaneda)