230726-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (July 26, 2023) Yokosuka's Fleet and Family Support Center celebrates 40 years of serving the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891491
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109787442
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokosuka Fleet and Family Support Center 40th Anniversary , by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
