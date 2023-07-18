Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokosuka Fleet and Family Support Center 40th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230726-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (July 26, 2023) Yokosuka's Fleet and Family Support Center celebrates 40 years of serving the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891491
    VIRIN: 230726-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109787442
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka Fleet and Family Support Center 40th Anniversary , by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT