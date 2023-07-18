Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse July - Aug. 2023 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:

    - New USAG Japan Leadership
    - Memorial Day Observance
    - Independence Day Celebration
    - MPs Conduct Nighttime Training
    - New USAG Okinawa Leadership
    - Scarecrow Making with Local Children
    - 66th Year Anniversary of Kyogamisaki Sub-Base
    - Climbing Mount Fuji Tips

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 20:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 891490
    VIRIN: 230725-A-MS361-9861
    Filename: DOD_109787310
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Zama Pulse July - Aug. 2023 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    Patching Ceremony
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

