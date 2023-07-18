Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- New USAG Japan Leadership
- Memorial Day Observance
- Independence Day Celebration
- MPs Conduct Nighttime Training
- New USAG Okinawa Leadership
- Scarecrow Making with Local Children
- 66th Year Anniversary of Kyogamisaki Sub-Base
- Climbing Mount Fuji Tips
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 20:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|891490
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-MS361-9861
|Filename:
|DOD_109787310
|Length:
|00:07:38
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Zama Pulse July - Aug. 2023 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT