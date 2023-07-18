Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    364th RCS Special Warfare Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    The 364th Recruiting Squadron held an open recruit event July 22, 2023, in Monterey, California. The event focused on special warfare candidates but included delayed enlisted program members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 17:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 891477
    VIRIN: 230722-F-HK496-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786905
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 364th RCS Special Warfare Challenge, by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    Special Warfare
    California
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT