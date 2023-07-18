Multinational explosive ordnance disposal training at Camp Stephenson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational service members conducted explosive ordnance disposal training at Camp Stephenson, Guyana on July 24, 2023. This training was meant to check the service members’ knowledge on proper disposal techniques and test their ability to locate and dispose of improvised explosive devices. This exercise was a part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-sponsored multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)