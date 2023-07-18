Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-RH assistant operations officer describes role of roving security and fire watch teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Assistant Operations Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Graham Perry describes the role of the new roving security and fire watch teams on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD videos by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891429
    VIRIN: 230724-M-BI564-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786290
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-RH assistant operations officer describes role of roving security and fire watch teams, by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Roving Security
    Fire Watch
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    Roving Security and Fire Watch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT