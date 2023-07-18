JTF-RH assistant operations officer describes role of roving security and fire watch teams

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Assistant Operations Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Graham Perry describes the role of the new roving security and fire watch teams on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD videos by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)
07.24.2023
07.25.2023
Video Productions
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
