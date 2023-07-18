This is NDW Public Affairs

This is Naval District Washington public affairs. Our award-winning team plays a vital role in showcasing all of the extraordinary work that our Sailors and civilian employees do through traditional or electronic media. Giving people a platform to tell their stories is what we do best, and this video is our story.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891427
|VIRIN:
|230725-N-VP266-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109786193
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
