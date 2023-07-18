Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is NDW Public Affairs

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    This is Naval District Washington public affairs. Our award-winning team plays a vital role in showcasing all of the extraordinary work that our Sailors and civilian employees do through traditional or electronic media. Giving people a platform to tell their stories is what we do best, and this video is our story.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891427
    VIRIN: 230725-N-VP266-1002
    Filename: DOD_109786193
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Presentation
    NDW
    Public Affairs
    Informational
    Public Affairs Mission

