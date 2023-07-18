Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASG-KU Pistol Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    07.20.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers fire pistols during an annual re-qualification course at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, July 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891425
    VIRIN: 230720-D-VN697-3887
    Filename: DOD_109786067
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU Pistol Range, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pistol

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    pistol range
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT