Soldiers from the 1st Battalion 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard conduct military operations in urban terrain training using simulated rounds. Soldiers moved throughout the site to clear an objective.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891411
|VIRIN:
|230719-Z-JK986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785658
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BOURNE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-182nd Simulates Combat on Joint Base Cape Cod., by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT