    1-182nd Simulates Combat on Joint Base Cape Cod.

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard conduct military operations in urban terrain training using simulated rounds. Soldiers moved throughout the site to clear an objective.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891411
    VIRIN: 230719-Z-JK986-1001
    Filename: DOD_109785658
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BOURNE, MA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    MOUT
    Infantry
    UTM
    combat simulation

