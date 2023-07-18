The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) recently recognized Dover Air Force Base, Delaware as one of the top armed forces recreation systems in the nation, May 25, 2023. The National Gold Medal Award honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems throughout the United States and armed forces recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891410
|VIRIN:
|230525-F-MO780-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785630
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AAPRA National Gold Medal Award Finalist 2023- Dover AFB, by SSgt Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
