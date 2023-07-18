Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPRA National Gold Medal Award Finalist 2023- Dover AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) recently recognized Dover Air Force Base, Delaware as one of the top armed forces recreation systems in the nation, May 25, 2023. The National Gold Medal Award honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems throughout the United States and armed forces recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891410
    VIRIN: 230525-F-MO780-9001
    Filename: DOD_109785630
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPRA National Gold Medal Award Finalist 2023- Dover AFB, by SSgt Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    outdoor rec
    AAPRA
    Gold Medal Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT