Cherica Taylor - "Why Should You Become a MILTECH"

The 80th Training Command (TASS) invites YOU to join a winning team in boots and/or business suits! Now hiring nationwide for Military Technicians (MILTECH), Department of the Army Civilians (DAC), and U.S. Army Reserve Instructors.



Here is why Cherica Taylor enjoys being a MILTECH with the 80th Training Command.