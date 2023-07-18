Marking the end of 32 years of operations in the Middle East, the C-21A Learjet took its last flight out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 30, 2023, setting course for its new home at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891383
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-EQ901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785124
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-21 mission departs AUAB, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
