Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-21 mission departs AUAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.10.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Marking the end of 32 years of operations in the Middle East, the C-21A Learjet took its last flight out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, June 30, 2023, setting course for its new home at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891383
    VIRIN: 230721-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_109785124
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-21 mission departs AUAB, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    C-21
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT