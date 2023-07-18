Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss welcomes Lucha Libre stars for free FMWR show

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The luchadors of Lucha Frontera, a regional Lucha Libre wrestling stable, recorded their latest television show in front of Soldiers and families at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 21, 2023. Fort Bliss is home to approximately 30,000 Soldiers and 65,000 family members.

    (U.S. Army video by David Luna and David Poe, Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891344
    VIRIN: 230721-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 230721
    Filename: DOD_109784089
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

