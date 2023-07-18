Bliss welcomes Lucha Libre stars for free FMWR show

The luchadors of Lucha Frontera, a regional Lucha Libre wrestling stable, recorded their latest television show in front of Soldiers and families at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 21, 2023. Fort Bliss is home to approximately 30,000 Soldiers and 65,000 family members.
(U.S. Army video by David Luna and David Poe, Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office)
|07.21.2023
|07.24.2023 15:50
|Video Productions
|891344
|230721-A-KV967-2001
|230721
|DOD_109784089
|00:00:59
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
