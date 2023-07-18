Navy submarine logisticians gathered in Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania for a three-day sustainment summit in July 2023 discussing challenges and working together in breakout sessions.
|07.12.2023
|07.24.2023 13:02
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
This work, NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Sustainment Summit, by Jonah Brandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
