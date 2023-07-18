Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Sustainment Summit

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Jonah Brandt 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Navy submarine logisticians gathered in Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania for a three-day sustainment summit in July 2023 discussing challenges and working together in breakout sessions.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US 

    United States Navy

    submarines
    logistics
    NAVSUP WSS

