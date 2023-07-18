AFIMSC moves scalable solutions forward with Innovation Rodeo

The annual AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo gives Airmen and Guardians a chance to win part of $1 million or more in funding and resources to pursue ideas that will help the Department of the Air Force deliver I&MS capabilities, improve installations, or support Airmen, Guardians and families in a better way. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
