Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Sabre 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service Members from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and 1st Division, Australian Defense Force rally to discuss upcoming maneuvers with Paratroopers from the 3rd Fallschirmjäger Regiment 21 EGB during Talisman Sabre 23, on July 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891270
    VIRIN: 230722-A-OX664-1670
    Filename: DOD_109782849
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Sabre 23, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratrooper
    196th Infantry Brigade
    Talismansabre23
    TS23: JPMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT