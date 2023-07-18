Video b-roll of the Talisman Sabre 2023 Inland Petroleum Distribution System proof of concept near Weipa, Queensland on July 22, 2023. This exercised utilized combined efforts from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps working in synchronization with joint assets and the Australian Defence Force to create an amphibious supply of large volumes of petroleum with the intent to support amphibious landings or sustained overland operations. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Caleb Sooter)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 01:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891263
|VIRIN:
|230722-Z-QT047-1250
|Filename:
|DOD_109782721
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|WEIPA, AT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers, Sailors Certify Inland Petroleum Distribution System, by SPC Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT