    Information on mold and how to clean it

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2023

    Video by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A public service announcement on how to clean and prevent mold. Mold is one of the structures that certain fungi can form. The dust-like, colored appearance of molds is due to the formation of spores containing fungal secondary metabolites.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 00:44
    Category: PSA
    This work, Information on mold and how to clean it, by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

