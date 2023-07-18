Meet U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, the newest command team of Team Osan! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 22:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891257
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-VG726-2103
|Filename:
|DOD_109782546
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|OSAN AB, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 51 FW Command Team Introduction, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT