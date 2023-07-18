KM23: PNGDF Hosts Fire-Starting Class for U.S. Marines, Sailors B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Koa Moana 23 participated in a fire-starting class hosted by Papua New Guinea Defense Force Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven Baloiloi on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 20, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)