U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Koa Moana 23 participated in a fire-starting class hosted by Papua New Guinea Defense Force Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven Baloiloi on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 20, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891255
|VIRIN:
|230720-M-HG547-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109782465
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KM23: PNGDF Hosts Fire-Starting Class for U.S. Marines, Sailors B-Roll, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT