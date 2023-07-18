Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: PNGDF Hosts Fire-Starting Class for U.S. Marines, Sailors B-Roll

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force Koa Moana 23 participated in a fire-starting class hosted by Papua New Guinea Defense Force Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven Baloiloi on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 20, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891255
    VIRIN: 230720-M-HG547-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_109782465
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    Marines
    Papua New Guinea
    PNG
    KM23
    IMEF24

