Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Sgt. 1st Class Luis Calvo talks about his experience as a Observer Controller Trainer in the Army Reserve. This video is part of Operation Trazando Camino of the 1st Mission Support Command, an effort to showcase the career opportunities within the Army Reserve. B-Rolls by Sgt. Austin Major and Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray. Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Katherine Ramos
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891253
|Filename:
|DOD_109782431
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Trazando Camino: Observer Controller Trainer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT