Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from grounded vessel near Breton Sound, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists seven boaters from their grounded vessel in North Breton Island, Louisiana, July 23, 2023. The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter and transferred them to New Orleans Lakefront Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891247
    VIRIN: 230723-G-G0108-1000
    Filename: DOD_109782409
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from grounded vessel near Breton Sound, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Air Station New Orleans
    Hoist
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT