Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from grounded vessel near Breton Sound, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists seven boaters from their grounded vessel in North Breton Island, Louisiana, July 23, 2023. The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter and transferred them to New Orleans Lakefront Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|07.23.2023
|07.23.2023 16:40
|B-Roll
|891247
|230723-G-G0108-1000
|DOD_109782409
|00:01:43
|LA, US
|0
|0
