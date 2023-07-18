CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 standard missile from the forecastle during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891243
|VIRIN:
|230722-N-JO829-1232
|PIN:
|1232
|Filename:
|DOD_109782242
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, USS Rafael Peralta fires an SM-2 standard missile, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
