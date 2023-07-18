USS Rafael Peralta fires an SM-2 standard missile

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires an SM-2 standard missile from the forecastle during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)