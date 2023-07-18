AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) hosts the 2023 Innovation Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas. The annual event gives top innovators from the Air Force installation and mission support community a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue development, testing and implementation of their projects.