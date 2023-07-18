2nd Lt. Kiara Nuevo, 305th Aerial Port Squadron Passenger Operations and Innovations program manager at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, developed a process to centralize and digitize the inspection process to increase efficiency and improve the workflow of vehicle management. The innovation earned her a spot at this year’s AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891227
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-ZF214-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109781863
|Length:
|00:06:56
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC 2023 Innovation Rodeo -2nd Lt. Kiara Nuevo, by Chantel Bouchard, A1C Rome Bowermaster, A1C Erin Currie, Joseph Givens, Matthew Hester, SrA Timonthy Houey, Christopher Ivins, SSgt Michael Jones, TSgt Anthony Kuhn, Amn John Lewis, 1st Lt. Preksha Lindley and A1C Tyler Vinup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
