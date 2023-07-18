Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to the Capital Guardians

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Quinn Tyler III, 113th Maintenance Group F-16 crew chief within the District of Columbia Air National Guard, previously served as a crew chief within the United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds, responsible for the launch, recovery, maintenance, and overall safety of aircraft. He discusses his experience as a maintainer in the two elite organizations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 10:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891205
    VIRIN: 230324-F-PL327-6582
    Filename: DOD_109781508
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Thunderbirds
    National Guard
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    DCANG
    Capital Guardians

