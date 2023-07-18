Southern Jackaroo 2023 (Social Media Reel)

U.S. Marines with Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)
|07.22.2023
|07.23.2023 02:03
|Video Productions
|891202
|230722-M-IG436-1002
|1002
|DOD_109781381
|00:00:38
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|0
|0
