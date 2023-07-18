Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Jackaroo 2023 (Social Media Reel)

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

