Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern Jackaroo 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Lima Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia. Southern Jackaroo 23 is a field training exercise between the Australian Defence Force, MRF-D, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, focused on fire and maneuver tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 02:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891201
    VIRIN: 230722-M-IG436-1001
    Filename: DOD_109781380
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Jackaroo 2023, by Sgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Lima
    Australian Defence Force
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo
    Southern Jackaroo 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT