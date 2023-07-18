U.S. Army unit conducts rescue near Columbia River

Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima (USAAAD), 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade performed an aeromedical evacuation of a civilian in Klickitat County, Wash. on Jul. 19, 2023. (Video courtesy of Rachel Anderson, Klickitat County Search and Rescue)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891198
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-OE827-5514
|Filename:
|DOD_109781335
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|RUFUS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
