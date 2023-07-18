Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army unit conducts rescue near Columbia River

    RUFUS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment- Yakima (USAAAD), 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade performed an aeromedical evacuation of a civilian in Klickitat County, Wash. on Jul. 19, 2023. (Video courtesy of Rachel Anderson, Klickitat County Search and Rescue)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891198
    VIRIN: 230719-A-OE827-5514
    Filename: DOD_109781335
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: RUFUS, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army unit conducts rescue near Columbia River, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    sar
    hoist
    dustoff
    dsca
    klickitat

