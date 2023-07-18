Freedom Academy 2023

Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891194
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-PL204-6301
|Filename:
|DOD_109781167
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT