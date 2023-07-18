Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Academy 2023

    UT, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.

