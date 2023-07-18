Freedom Academy 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891187" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Freedom Academy delegates visit the Salt Lake City Unified Police headquarters and participate in a diversity and inclusion exercise in Salt Lake City, Utah July 17, 2023. Since 1961 the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.