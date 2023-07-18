UNITAS 2023: Amphibious Landing Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)s transport U.S. Marine Corp Marines and equipment to Coveñas, Colombia, July 19, 2023, during an amphibious landing exercise for UNITAS LXIV. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)