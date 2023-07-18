Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAC general says communication is key

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Dusan Tatomirovic 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    The Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, visited the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and Presidio of Monterey for the first time July 17.

    This work, CAC general says communication is key, by Dusan Tatomirovic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

