    U.S. Navy and NASA Conduct Interoperability Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    Sailors attached to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” participate in maritime recovery training in the San Diego bay alongside NASA personnel, July 18, 2023. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the U.S. Navy will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious capabilities with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891174
    VIRIN: 230718-N-YT019-2001
    Filename: DOD_109780769
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    NASA USS John P Murtha ESG-3 Artemis LPD-26 URT-10

