    Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba Assumes Command of Space Training and Readiness Command

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    In a historic ceremony held at Peterson Space Force Base on July 20, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) witnessed its first-ever change of command as U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba assumed leadership from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton. (U.S. Space Force video by Ethan Johnson, Paul Honnick, Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo, and Senior Airman Mario Calabro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891171
    VIRIN: 230720-F-OR751-1001
    Filename: DOD_109780751
    Length: 00:42:16
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    U.S. Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command

