    French Soldiers conduct MCMAP training on MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Franch soldiers with 2nd Company, Pacific Marine Infantry Regiment-French Polynesia, conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Training as part of Global Theatre Strategic Mobility Exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 11, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for bilateral training between the French Armed Forces and U.S. Marines, enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between our militaries. The Marines and French Armed Forces practiced Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques and conducted physical training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891164
    VIRIN: 230711-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109780703
    Length: 00:08:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US 

    This work, French Soldiers conduct MCMAP training on MCBH, by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

