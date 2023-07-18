French Soldiers conduct MCMAP training on MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Franch soldiers with 2nd Company, Pacific Marine Infantry Regiment-French Polynesia, conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Training as part of Global Theatre Strategic Mobility Exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 11, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for bilateral training between the French Armed Forces and U.S. Marines, enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between our militaries. The Marines and French Armed Forces practiced Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques and conducted physical training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)