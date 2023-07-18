Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARA Highlight: Army Reserve Families

    FORT MYER, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Ambassador Bob Pleczkowski tells us how important our Army Reserve families are.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 891159
    VIRIN: 230721-A-MG717-1006
    PIN: 613
    Filename: DOD_109780627
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT MYER, DC, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Myer (Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall)

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Ambassadors
    army reserve families
    usarmarketing
    Bob Pleczkowski

