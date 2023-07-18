Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th Training Division (Force Sustainment) instructors evaluate 63W students during Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    B-ROLL PACKAGE

    94th Training Division (Force Sustainment) instructors evaluate their students on treating trauma patients using state-of-the-art dummies in a high-stress field combat scenario during the new Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT) course, allowing medical specialists and combat medics (68W Military Occupational Specialty) to sharpen their essential skills in one consolidated course to meet their biennial recertification requirements. Footage taken at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 17, 2023. The 94th is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891154
    VIRIN: 230217-A-PZ247-3540
    Filename: DOD_109780608
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th Training Division (Force Sustainment) instructors evaluate 63W students during Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT), by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    CMT
    80th Training Command
    94th Training Division
    Comprehensive Medical Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT