94th Training Division (Force Sustainment) instructors evaluate 63W students during Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT)

B-ROLL PACKAGE



94th Training Division (Force Sustainment) instructors evaluate their students on treating trauma patients using state-of-the-art dummies in a high-stress field combat scenario during the new Comprehensive Medical Training (CMT) course, allowing medical specialists and combat medics (68W Military Occupational Specialty) to sharpen their essential skills in one consolidated course to meet their biennial recertification requirements. Footage taken at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 17, 2023. The 94th is part of the 80th Training Command (TASS).