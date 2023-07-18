Secretary Mayorkas Tours International Mail Facility at JFK

After an inspection of contraband interdiction operations at the International Mail Facility (IMF) operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at JFK International Airport, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas provided an update on DHS’s surge campaign to target and prevent fentanyl and its precursor chemicals from entering the United States. Following the success of Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen, which stopped nearly 10,000 pounds of fentanyl and led to 284 arrests during a two-month period earlier this year, the next phase of DHS’s campaign to target and disrupt the fentanyl supply chain has stopped over 5,000 pounds of precursor chemicals used in the production of fentanyl in its first few weeks.
|07.13.2023
|07.21.2023 14:39
|B-Roll
|891118
|230713-H-PX819-1001
|DOD_109780114
|00:02:49
|QUEENS, NY, US
|1
|1
