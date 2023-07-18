Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Mayorkas Tours International Mail Facility at JFK

    QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Jaime Rodriguez Sr  

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    After an inspection of contraband interdiction operations at the International Mail Facility (IMF) operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at JFK International Airport, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas provided an update on DHS’s surge campaign to target and prevent fentanyl and its precursor chemicals from entering the United States. Following the success of Operations Blue Lotus and Four Horsemen, which stopped nearly 10,000 pounds of fentanyl and led to 284 arrests during a two-month period earlier this year, the next phase of DHS’s campaign to target and disrupt the fentanyl supply chain has stopped over 5,000 pounds of precursor chemicals used in the production of fentanyl in its first few weeks.

    https://www.dhs.gov/news/2023/07/13/secretary-mayorkas-delivers-updates-dhs-campaign-stop-fentanyl

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891118
    VIRIN: 230713-H-PX819-1001
    Filename: DOD_109780114
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: QUEENS, NY, US 

    TAGS

    DHS
    CBP
    Fentanyl
    Operation Artemis

