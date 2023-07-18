Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX Spark Lab encourages innovation during Design Thinking course

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    An AFWERX Spark Lab Innovation, Design Thinking and Pitch Coaching course was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18-20, 2023. The three-day course taught Airmen how to explore “design thinking” and “innovation framework”, developing new mindsets for creative problem-solving and prototyping through seminars, group exercises and hands-on workshops. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891113
    VIRIN: 230721-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109779979
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Combat Command

    Moody Air Force Base

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    AFWERX
    SPARK LAB

