AFWERX Spark Lab encourages innovation during Design Thinking course

An AFWERX Spark Lab Innovation, Design Thinking and Pitch Coaching course was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 18-20, 2023. The three-day course taught Airmen how to explore “design thinking” and “innovation framework”, developing new mindsets for creative problem-solving and prototyping through seminars, group exercises and hands-on workshops. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891113
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109779979
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Air Combat Command
Moody Air Force Base
