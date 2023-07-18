Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s, F-16s Provide Maritime Security to the Arabian Gulf

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    07.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    B-Roll package of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew assigned to the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refueling U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs over the Strait of Hormuz, July 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891110
    VIRIN: 230721-F-EM228-7002
    Filename: DOD_109779910
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    This work, A-10s, F-16s Provide Maritime Security to the Arabian Gulf, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    KC 135 Stratotanker
    A 10 Thunderbolt II
    F 16A/B Fighting Falcon Fighter

