PCS Pet Preparedness (720p)

CPL Alex Gibson, Animal Care Specialist, gives tips on what to do with your pet during a permanent change of station on July 6th, 2023, on Pulaski Barracks, Germany. Getting a pet ready for PCS is an important process that the Veterinarian Health Clinic deals with during these heightened PCS months. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 08:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891078
|VIRIN:
|230706-A-JV318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109778451
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
