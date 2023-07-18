Special Operations Command Africa conducts change of command ceremony

Special Operations Command Africa conducts a change of command ceremony July 21, 2023, at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany. Navy Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III passed responsibility of the unit and organization to Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 07:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|891072
|Filename:
|DOD_109778308
|Length:
|00:50:17
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
