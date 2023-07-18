Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Africa conducts change of command ceremony

    GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Special Operations Command Africa conducts a change of command ceremony July 21, 2023, at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany. Navy Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III passed responsibility of the unit and organization to Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 07:07
    coc
    CoC Change of command
    SOAFRICA

