15th Engineers Train Road Building

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891064" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Brewers, assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, discusses field training on equipment and techniques for building, repairing, and maintaining roads on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 20, 2023. The Battalion is headquartered in Grafenwoehr, Germany, and puts their training into practice on missions throughout Europe.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)