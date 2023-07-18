Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD soldiers conduct drivers training in Australian tanks

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division conduct driver familiarization training on M1A1 Abrams tanks from the Australian Army’s 7thth Brigade at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 19, 2023. The training helped armored crewmen prepare to operate tanks in the Australian terrain during Talisman Sabre 23.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891041
    VIRIN: 230719-A-DG300-5777
    Filename: DOD_109777989
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, 1AD soldiers conduct drivers training in Australian tanks, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division
    TalismanSabre23

