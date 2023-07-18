Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division conduct driver familiarization training on M1A1 Abrams tanks from the Australian Army’s 7thth Brigade at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 19, 2023. The training helped armored crewmen prepare to operate tanks in the Australian terrain during Talisman Sabre 23.
Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 05:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891041
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-DG300-5777
|Filename:
|DOD_109777989
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 1AD soldiers conduct drivers training in Australian tanks, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT