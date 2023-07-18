Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Medical Group Mass Casualty Exercise

    JAPAN

    07.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Medical Group at Yokota Air Base, Japan had a Mass Casualty Exercise on July 19, 2023. This is a biannual exercise since the group doesn't get too much training in that type of medical area. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    374th

