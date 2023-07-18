The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) bids farewell to their outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. JP McGee and welcomes Maj. Gen. Brett G. Sylvia, incoming commanding general, to the division, July 20, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.
McGee served as the commanding general of the 101st Airborne from March 2021, to July 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 20:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|891022
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-CN472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109777666
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command, July 20, 2023, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
