    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command, July 20, 2023

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) bids farewell to their outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. JP McGee and welcomes Maj. Gen. Brett G. Sylvia, incoming commanding general, to the division, July 20, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.

    McGee served as the commanding general of the 101st Airborne from March 2021, to July 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 20:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 891022
    VIRIN: 230720-A-CN472-1001
    Filename: DOD_109777666
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

