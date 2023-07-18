Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces, PAF train during Cope Thunder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen train alongside Philippine Air Force members in support of exercise Cope Thunder 23-2, July 2-21, 2023. Through bilateral training, the Philippine and U.S. Air Forces work together to promote interoperability, thus furthering shared investments and strengthening relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper, Tech. Sgt. Stephen Tamashiro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 21:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891020
    VIRIN: 230710-F-IZ785-9063
    Filename: DOD_109777643
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces, PAF train during Cope Thunder, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    PAF
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Cope Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT