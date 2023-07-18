U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen train alongside Philippine Air Force members in support of exercise Cope Thunder 23-2, July 2-21, 2023. Through bilateral training, the Philippine and U.S. Air Forces work together to promote interoperability, thus furthering shared investments and strengthening relationships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper, Tech. Sgt. Stephen Tamashiro)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 21:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891020
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-IZ785-9063
|Filename:
|DOD_109777643
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces, PAF train during Cope Thunder, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT