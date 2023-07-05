Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: PCSing/Bonuses on Hold, General Brown Testifies, Climate Campaign Plan

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Vernon Young 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, permanent change of station moves and bonus programs are on hold, General CQ Brown, Jr. testifies in the Senate for his confirmation hearing to become the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Air Force takes action with the release of the Climate Campaign Plan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891015
    VIRIN: 230720-F-IO684-2282
    Filename: DOD_109777455
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: PCSing/Bonuses on Hold, General Brown Testifies, Climate Campaign Plan, by TSgt Vernon Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

