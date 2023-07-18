Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS: Recon Pistol Range

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, and reconnaissance Marines from partner and allied nations conduct tactical pistol training during UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 19, 2023. During UNITAS, reconnaissance and special operation force Marines from partner and allied nations conducted multilateral special operations training consisting of room clearing, visit board search and seizure, jungle patrolling, low-level static line jumping, small arms, and helicopter rope suspension tactics. UNITAS, hosted by Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891014
    VIRIN: 230719-M-FS141-3003
    Filename: DOD_109777450
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 

